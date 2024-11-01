Sidharth Malhotra Gets A Diwali Tikka From A Moth, Says "How Cool Is This?"

Sidharth Malhotra kicked off his day with an unexpected and amusing twist when a moth bit him during his morning walk, turning an ordinary moment into a delightful Diwali memory. The actor shared a video on his Instagram stories where he can be seen pointing to a moth resting on the bill of his cap, and saying that it has given him a tikka.

In the clip, Sidharth can be heard saying, "Hey, look what I found this morning on Diwali. Going out for a walk, and this guy is taking a ride. I still got my Diwali puja tikka. How cool is this? How sweet is this? Happy Diwali to him, happy Diwali to all of you."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/sidmalhotra/?hl=en

In another video, the Shershaah actor continued, "As you can see, I'm walking, and this guy is still sitting there on my head. How cool! Is he stuck? I think he is trying to feed off my cap."

Just a day earlier, Sidharth shared a heartfelt picture with his wife, actress Kiara Advani, extending Diwali greetings to his fans. The post was captioned, "#HappyDiwali Everyone." In the photo, Sidharth was seen wearing a dark kurta adorned with a tilak on his forehead. Kiara stood beside him and looked stunning in an embroidered mustard kurta set.



The couple are marking their second Diwali together this year. Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love while filming the Shershaah (2021) together. After dating for several months, got married in an intimate ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7, 2023.

On the professional front, Kiara will next be seen in the upcoming films Game Changer and War 2. Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly next be seen in Mitti also starring South Indian actress Sreeleela. Sidharth and Kiara are also reportedly in talks with Maddock Films for a rom-com.