Sidharth Malhotra Apologises For Bhojpuri Comment That Enraged Neetu Chandra

Sidharth Malhotra was slammed on Twitter for his offensive comment

Actor Sidharth Malhotra apologised for making an impolite comment on Bhojpuri language and clarified that no disrespect was meant in any way. Last month, Sidharth and his Aiyaary co-star Manoj Bajpayee made an appearance on TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 to promote their film. During the show, Sidharth was asked to speak in Bhojpuri language by host Salman Khan. After which Sidharth made a comment on the language (which we will not reproduce here). In his apology tweet, Sidharth wrote: "I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way."
 

Sidharth was slammed by Twitter users for his unpleasant remark, including actress Neetu Chandra. The actress schooled Sidharth Malhotra, for disrespecting the language and wrote: "So disappointed at Sidharth Malhotra someone, who is so fortunate to work with the best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name for himself, for you to use your words so loosely? To disrespect Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling. Shame on you."
 

Twitter reacted strongly after Sidharth Malhotra made the offensive comment. The Internet condemned Sidharth's words and posted angry tweets in Neetu Chandra's support. "Proud of you @Neetu_Chandra that you have the courage to stand up for the right things! No one can insult any language like this," read a tweet while another user wrote: "Well done Mam! @Neetu_Chandra I fully agree with you! Languages and traditions need to be respected."

Here's a sample of Twitter's fury.
 
 
 
 

While some users supported Neetu, others called her the "mother of Bhojpuri" and made fun of her.
 
 

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018 along with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on January 25 with Padmaavat.

