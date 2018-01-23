Sidharth Malhotra Apologises For Bhojpuri Comment That Enraged Neetu Chandra

Highlights Sidharth Malhotra posted an apology on Twitter Sidharth was slammed by Neetu Chandra Sidharth will soon star in Aiyaary

I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 22, 2018

So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018

Proud of you @Neetu_Chandra that you have the courage to stand up for the right things ! No one can insult any language like this! — Ansh (@ansh2468) January 22, 2018

Well done Mam! @Neetu_Chandra I fully agree with you! Languages and traditions need to be respected. https://t.co/HqyrRbeaKv — Shamu Mulaye (@ShamuMulaye) January 22, 2018

Our wishes to you @Neetu_Chandra thank you for being vocal and showing people that languages and cultures need to be respected! https://t.co/Etror36jQC — Nishant Sharma (@nishanttsharma2) January 22, 2018

Bravo!!! @Neetu_Chandra you have to the right thing by speaking against disrespectful remarks. #bhojpurihttps://t.co/WnkIpnanUT — Manav Malkar (@ManavMalkar) January 22, 2018

