Sidharth Malhotra Apologises For Bhojpuri Comment That Enraged Neetu Chandra

- Sidharth Malhotra posted an apology on Twitter
- Sidharth was slammed by Neetu Chandra
- Sidharth will soon star in Aiyaary
I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way.— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 22, 2018
Sidharth was slammed by Twitter users for his unpleasant remark, including actress Neetu Chandra. The actress schooled Sidharth Malhotra, for disrespecting the language and wrote: "So disappointed at Sidharth Malhotra someone, who is so fortunate to work with the best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name for himself, for you to use your words so loosely? To disrespect Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling. Shame on you."
So disappointed @S1dharthM some1who is so fortunate 2 work wd d best. Who despite being an outsider has made a name 4 himself,4 U 2 use ur words so loosely.2 disrespect #Bhojpuri on national TV. SHOCKED! How on earth does speaking in #Bhojpuri gives u a latrine feeling.Shame on U pic.twitter.com/dQqarHZRqM— Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) January 22, 2018
Twitter reacted strongly after Sidharth Malhotra made the offensive comment. The Internet condemned Sidharth's words and posted angry tweets in Neetu Chandra's support. "Proud of you @Neetu_Chandra that you have the courage to stand up for the right things! No one can insult any language like this," read a tweet while another user wrote: "Well done Mam! @Neetu_Chandra I fully agree with you! Languages and traditions need to be respected."
Here's a sample of Twitter's fury.
Proud of you @Neetu_Chandra that you have the courage to stand up for the right things ! No one can insult any language like this!— Ansh (@ansh2468) January 22, 2018
Well done Mam! @Neetu_Chandra I fully agree with you! Languages and traditions need to be respected. https://t.co/HqyrRbeaKv— Shamu Mulaye (@ShamuMulaye) January 22, 2018
Our wishes to you @Neetu_Chandra thank you for being vocal and showing people that languages and cultures need to be respected! https://t.co/Etror36jQC— Nishant Sharma (@nishanttsharma2) January 22, 2018
Bravo!!! @Neetu_Chandra you have to the right thing by speaking against disrespectful remarks. #bhojpurihttps://t.co/WnkIpnanUT— Manav Malkar (@ManavMalkar) January 22, 2018
Pappa make sure when we remake a bhojpur film first we need to get permission from @Neetu_Chandra the mother of bhojpuri or she will thrash me lmao #Paidstar rocks https://t.co/GQVdsxVlt9— Overactor Dhawan (@Overactor_dvn) January 22, 2018
Bla bla bla Mother of bhojpuri— Rohan (@N10_SM) January 22, 2018
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018 along with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on January 25 with Padmaavat.