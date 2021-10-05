Siddharth Chopra's Birthday Special Post For Neelam Upadhyaya. Here's How She's Celebrating

From Neelam Upadhyaya's Instagram (courtesy neelamupadhyaya )

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, who is rumoured to be dating actress Neelam Upadhyaya, wished her with an adorable post on her birthday. Sharing a bunch of photos of Siddharth and Neelam hanging out with friends, he wrote: "Happiest of birthdays to Neelam Upadhyaya. You have been a great inspiration and an amazing soul to know. Wish you a very, very happy birthday." Meanwhile, Neelam Upadhyaya filled up her Instagram with glimpses of her birthday celebrations in Goa. "Happy birthday to me," she captioned her birthday post, in which she can be seen chilling in the pool of her Goa stay.

Take a look at Siddharth Chopra's post for Neelam Upadhyaya

Here are snippets from her birthday vacation album:

Meanwhile on Siddharth Chopra's birthday earlier this year, Neelam Upadhyaya wished her "boo" with his quote attributed to poet Pavana Reddy: "There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you."

Neelam Upadhyay and Siddharth Chopra made a public appearance together for the first time at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019. She also attended the Ambanis' Holi party last year along with Siddharth Chopra and hung out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the party. A few months later, Neelam refuted rumours that she's engaged to Siddharth Chopra after a photographer described the actress as Siddharth's "fiancee" in a post, in which she was seen sporting a ring. "The ring is on my right hand. We're not engaged," said Neelam.