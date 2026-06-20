Siddhant Kapoor Is Teary-Eyed After Watching 'Jaan Sister' Shraddha Kapoor's Leaked <i>Eetha</i> Teaser

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's Eetha, the teaser for which was screened in theatres yesterday alongside the release of Cocktail 2. While the internet has been in awe of what the actress has coming up, her brother Siddhant Kapoor also gave a shout-out on Instagram.

Sharing a glimpse of the leaked teaser that went viral on social media yesterday, Siddhant Kapoor wrote, "My jaan sister, I have tears of gratitude."

The Viral Clip

In the clips making the rounds, Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a traditional saree. Her onscreen character is heavily pregnant and she screams in labour. The video that has gone viral opens with this visual before transitioning into bits showing her as a stage performer and dancer.

Internet Reactions

Fans are thrilled to see Shraddha Kapoor in her element. The leaked snippet has only heightened excitement.

One user wrote, "Finally she is back. She nailed it."

Another person wrote, "Shraddha Kapoor is currently the most bankable star for high-concept thriller/horror."

Others commented, "Goosebumps" and "Love the intensity in her acting."

About Eetha

The upcoming movie focuses on the life of Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor. The title is a regional pronunciation of "Vitha," Vithabai's nickname. The biopic is a key in promoting Maharashtra's cultural history and the Tamasha art form, dating from the 1950s to the 1980s.

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