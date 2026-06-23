<i>Eetha</i> Teaser: Pregnant Shraddha Kapoor Gives Birth Backstage, Defies Death Risk To Perform, Watch

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated upcoming film, Eetha, is out. Shraddha is playing the role of Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the film.

Teaser details

The teaser opens with Shraddha Kapoor's character in visible distress, preparing for a stage performance while heavily pregnant.

Despite giving birth backstage, she chooses to go ahead with the performance. Even after being cautioned about the life-threatening risks, she refuses to back down and asserts that dying while performing would leave a lasting legacy, rather than being remembered as helpless.

She says, "Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi" (If I die after falling again and again, I'll be remembered as a helpless woman. But if I die dancing, I'll become a legend).

The Laxman Utekar directorial will be released in theatres on August 28. Besides Shraddha, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles.



A few hours ago, Shraddha dropped a few posters from the film, revealing her first look. Take a look:

About Eetha

The title is derived from "Vitha," a regional nickname associated with Vithabai. The biopic aims to highlight Maharashtra's rich cultural history and the traditional Tamasha art form. Set between the 1950s and the 1980s, the film is expected to explore Vithabai's life, legacy, and her contribution to the performing arts.



Also Read: Siddhant Kapoor Is Teary-Eyed After Watching 'Jaan Sister' Shraddha Kapoor's Leaked Eetha Teaser