Shraddha Kapoor Reveals <i>Eetha</i> First Look Before Teaser Drop, Asks Fans, <i>"Taiyaar Ho?"</i>

The wait is finally over. After weeks of anticipation, Shraddha Kapoor has unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, Eetha. She also confirmed that the teaser will be released today, June 23. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 28.

Details

The teaser of Eetha was screened alongside Cocktail 2 in theatres. Shortly after, clips from the teaser began circulating on social media, quickly going viral, with many praising Shraddha Kapoor's performance in the film.

Now, the actress is set to officially release the teaser on her social media platforms. Ahead of the launch, Shraddha shared two photos revealing her look from the film. Dressed in traditional sarees, she appears regal and striking in the images, instantly grabbing fans' attention.

She captioned the post, "Taiyaar ho... Aa rahi hai #EETHA. Teaser out in 2 hours. Stay tuned." Take a look at the post here:

Internet Reacts

The post went viral within minutes of being shared on Instagram. One user wrote, "Super duper excited, Mam. Lots and lots of love," while another commented, "Thu thu thu... no nazar." Other reactions included "Yesss Queen," "Excited for this," and "SEATED FOR THIS ONE."

What Do We Know About Eetha?

The upcoming film tells the story of renowned Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, with Shraddha Kapoor essaying the lead role. The title is derived from "Vitha" - a regional nickname associated with Vithabai.

The biopic aims to shine a light on Maharashtra's rich cultural history and the traditional Tamasha art form. Set between the 1950s and the 1980s, the film is expected to explore Vithabai's life, legacy, and her contribution to the performing arts.



Also Read: Leaked Teaser Of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Goes Viral, Internet Says "Stree Is Back"