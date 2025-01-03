Did Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter And Vedang Raina Hint At <i>Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2</i>? The Internet Thinks So

It seems there's an all-new boy gang in tinsel town — this time, it's Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Vedang Raina. The trio is having a blast in Goa and gave a glimpse of their fun-filled vacation on Instagram.

On Friday, Siddhant shared a series of photos from their beach holiday. The first picture in the carousel was a selfie of the three of them together in a car. There were also glimpses of them taking a stroll along the beach.

The caption read, "With Thee Buoyyys Ishaan Khatter And Vedang Raina."

Have a look here:

Reacting to the post, Vedang Raina wrote, "When the Goa plan actually makes it out of the group chat."

Bhumi Pednekar dropped a fire emoji in the comments section. Fans were also left surprised after seeing the trio on an unexpected Goa trip.

Some claimed it to be an unofficial announcement of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. Others tagged filmmaker Zoya Akhtar asking whether ZNMD 2 is on the cards.

Zoya Akhtar's 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara centred around three friends on a road trip as they indulged in daring activities picked by each friend, throughout the vacation. It featured Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in lead roles.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Yudhra alongside Raghav Juyal and Malvika Mohanan. The actor will next be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is a sequel to the 2018 romance drama Dhadak.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the Netflix series The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman. Next, he will be seen in another web show The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, and Chunky Panday. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-part series will release on Netflix.

Vedang Raina was last seen in Jigra alongside Alia Bhatt.