Shweta Tiwari's Answer To Question She's Been Asked '1,000 Times' Has A Besharam Rang Twist

Shweta Tiwari's social media timeline is sugar, spice and everything nice. From trying her hands at trendy Reels to giving major fashion goals, Shweta Tiwari does it all and how. Now, her latest upload on Instagram is making us fall in love with her all over again. She has shared a transition video. The clip opens with Shweta Tiwari, dressed in a bathrobe, grooving to the beats of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang, from the much-awaited film Pathaan. She then enters her make-up. Moments later, as the door opens, the actress is seen walking out in a yellow power suit. Oh boy. She looks stunning. As per Shweta, the clip is for those who keep asking her “in how much time are you getting ready?” The actress has mentioned it in her caption. “This is how I Get Ready.. when they ask me 1000 times “in how much time are you getting ready?” she wrote.

Before this, Shweta Tiwari shared a video in which she is seen nailing the “one take dance challenge.” Here, the actress is sitting on a bed as she performs the steps. Along with the clip, Shweta Tiwari asked, “One Take dance challenge by Payal Soni. So.. do I pass or I killed it?” Actor Karnvir Bohra spoke on everyone's behalf when he wrote, “You not only passed, you killed it(in a good way) and nailed the coffin.” He has also added red hearts emojis to the post.

Shweta Tiwari also makes it a point to take out time from her busy schedule for her little munchkin, son Reyansh. Here are some pictures and videos of the mother-son duo:

Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in the TV serial Main Hoon Aparajita. She became a household name with her character Prerna Sharma in the hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak will step into the world of Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.