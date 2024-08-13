Shweta Tiwari On Rumours Of Daughter Palak's Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan: "Don't Know How Long She Will Tolerate All This"

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumoured to be dating since last year. Recently, Palak's mother and actress Shweta Tiwari opened up about the dating rumours. In an interview with Galatta India, she said, "Palak is strong right now, but tomorrow, some comment or article might just hit her confidence. She is still a kid. At times things are so brutal, like she has an affair with every second boy." Even I don't know how long she will tolerate all this. Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it. She says to me, 'You know Mom, I am dating this guy now and laughs it off,' but at times things may bother her."

"The comments don't even bother her. She used to feel it initially, but now she knows there are a lot of people who look like her and want to look like her. She knows that she has achieved this with a lot of hard work," she added.

Last year, Palak dismissed the dating rumours and said, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It's my sole focus, and it is an important year for me," she says, dismissing the rumours. "I don't pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I'd rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it's a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari made her acting debut in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, assisted Karan Johar in the hit movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. His upcoming projects include Naadaniyaan with Khushi Kapoor and Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.