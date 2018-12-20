Shweta Basu Prasad Fills Up Instagram With More Pics From Her Wedding, Haldi And Mehendi Ceremonies

Highlights
Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who got married to Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13, shared fresh photos from her wedding festivities on Instagram recently. Shweta filled up her Instagram timeline with photos from her Bengali and Marwari weddings. She accompanied the photos with a note, thanking everyone who was part of her wedding. "Happy times go by in a flash but also last forever! Rohit and I would like to jointly thank everyone for being part of our wedding. Chiefly, our families for relentlessly and very patiently planning everything for the wedding. Thanks to all our family and friends who made this wedding so memorable! Thanks to all our well-wishers," read an excerpt from the post shared by the 27-year-old actress. Shweta, who wore a saree from the collections of Sabyasachi for her wedding, added: "It was dream to wear a Sabyasachi saree for my wedding. This tissue silk saree is from the designer's Baroda collection. An absolutely exquisite, timeless masterpiece."
Happy times go by in a flash but also last forever! Rohit and I would like to jointly thank everyone for being part of our wedding. Chiefly, our families for relentlessly and very patiently planning everything for the wedding @surmittal @minibose30 Ruchi Mittal, Ashok Mittal and everyone else involved. Thanks to all our family and friends who made this wedding so memorable! Thanks to all our well wishers It was dream to wear @sabyasachiofficial saree for my wedding. This tissue silk saree is from the designer's Baroda collection. An absolutely exquisite, timeless masterpiece! Teamed with @tanishqjewellery choker and earrings and @amrapalijewels Rani haar, Nath and Borla. Hair by: @shilpa.s.patil Make up: self @shwetabasuprasad11 Also a big shout out to @hyattplace Pune for absolutely amazing hospitality. Suchitra Chikane from guest service and chef Priyanka and all the Hyatt staff who made us all feel at home! yes that stage is on top of the swimming pool! @ira_diary @iracreation @vaibhav_gadahire the best photographing team ever! also contributed by friends and family.
Sharing pictures of other Bengali pre-wedding rituals on Instagram, Shweta wrote: "Here, at Aaibudo Bhaath (bride's honour lunch at maternal uncle and grandmom) at my dida and mama's house, I wore a red-bordered saree, a gift from Maa. December 10, 2018."
Happy times go by in a flash but also last forever!Few people Rohit and I would like to jointly thank, firstly our families for relentlessly and very patiently planning everything for the wedding @surmittal @mini_bose_30 Ruchi Mittal, Ashok Mittal and everyone else involved. Thanks to all our family and friends who made this wedding so memorable! Thanks to all our well wishers Here, at Aaibudo Bhaath (bride's honour lunch at Maternal uncle and grandmom) at my dida and mama's house, I wore a red-bordered saree, a gift from Maa @mini_bose_30 10th December 2018
Here are photos from Shweta Basu Prasad's haldi and mehendi ceremonies:
Happy times go by in a flash but also last forever! Rohit and I would like to jointly thank everyone for being part of our wedding. Chiefly, our families for relentlessly and very patiently planning everything for the wedding @surmittal @minibose30 Ruchi Mittal, Ashok Mittal and everyone else involved. Thanks to all our family and friends who made this wedding so memorable! Thanks to all our well wishers Also a big shout out to @hyattplace Pune for absolutely amazing hospitality. Suchitra Chikane from guest service and chef Priyanka and all the Hyatt staff who made us all feel at home! yes that stage is on top of the swimming pool! @ira_diary @iracreation @VaibhavGadahirephotography the best photographing team ever! also contributed by friends and family. Hair by: @mayuramore Make up: self @shwetabasuprasad11
Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Mittal in 2017. A Times Of India report had stated that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in bringing them together. "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him," the report stated.
Shweta is best known for her performance as a child artiste in 2002 film Makdee. She also won a National Award for the film. As a child artiste, she featured in TV shows like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma.