Shweta Basu Prasad Fills Up Instagram With More Pics From Her Wedding, Haldi And Mehendi Ceremonies

Shweta Basu Prasad with husband Rohit Mittal (Image courtesy shwetabasuprasad11)

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who got married to Rohit Mittal in Pune on December 13, shared fresh photos from her wedding festivities on Instagram recently. Shweta filled up her Instagram timeline with photos from her Bengali and Marwari weddings. She accompanied the photos with a note, thanking everyone who was part of her wedding. "Happy times go by in a flash but also last forever! Rohit and I would like to jointly thank everyone for being part of our wedding. Chiefly, our families for relentlessly and very patiently planning everything for the wedding. Thanks to all our family and friends who made this wedding so memorable! Thanks to all our well-wishers," read an excerpt from the post shared by the 27-year-old actress. Shweta, who wore a saree from the collections of Sabyasachi for her wedding, added: "It was dream to wear a Sabyasachi saree for my wedding. This tissue silk saree is from the designer's Baroda collection. An absolutely exquisite, timeless masterpiece."

Sharing pictures of other Bengali pre-wedding rituals on Instagram, Shweta wrote: "Here, at Aaibudo Bhaath (bride's honour lunch at maternal uncle and grandmom) at my dida and mama's house, I wore a red-bordered saree, a gift from Maa. December 10, 2018."

Here are photos from Shweta Basu Prasad's haldi and mehendi ceremonies:

Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Mittal in 2017. A Times Of India report had stated that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in bringing them together. "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films. Not many know that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him," the report stated.

Shweta is best known for her performance as a child artiste in 2002 film Makdee. She also won a National Award for the film. As a child artiste, she featured in TV shows like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Karishma Kaa Karishma.