Shweta Bachchan And Mom Jaya Are Somewhere Exotic - Location In William Dalrymple's Comment

Shweta Bachchan posted this image. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan often treats fans to her personal and professional milestones through social media posts. As a result, her family of superstars – including dad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya Bachchan and brother Abhishek Bachchan – is a regular fixture on her Instagram timelines. The latest on the list is a stunning image of her mother Jaya Bachchan that Shweta has clicked and shared. In the photo, the veteran actress is standing by a window, looking at a lake with her back facing the camera. In the caption, she said, “Mama, at the window [heart emoji].” In response to the post, author William Dalrymple left a comment, dropping a guess about the location. He wrote, “Como?” referring to Italy's Lake Como to which Shweta Bachchan replied saying, “Yes.”

That's not all. Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped heart emojis as did celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

A few days ago, Shweta Bachchan also shared a lovely painting of her mother Jaya Bachchan, inspired by the veteran actress' role in the iconic Abhimaan. In the caption, Shweta gushed, “‘This picture of me reminds me of you' my mother texts me. I disagree, she looks like herself, her unique self. A still from her movie, their movie Abhimaan, my parents'. I love it when she tells me stories about the making of these magical films, especially the ones where she is paired with my father. I lose track of whether they were sweethearts during the making or newlyweds or expectant parents or then new parents. How fantastic to think of your parents having a life beyond what they have come to represent to us today. I looked for myself in her but I cannot for the life of me find a resemblance. Sometimes I find my daughter in there somewhere. I love this image - my mother; so young; a whole life ahead of her full of things to do and achieve. And so many years later still doing and still achieving. (Thank you, Prashant and Kirti Sarkar for this lovely image of my mothers and the memories it brought with them, ever grateful x).”

In response, Farah Khan wrote, “It is beautiful.” Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Angad Bedi, and Zoya Akhtar, among others, replied with heart emojis.

Shweta Bachchan, in addition to being an entrepreneur and columnist, is also the author of the novel Paradise Towers.