Shveta Salve Shamed For Being A 'Bad Mom,' Hits Back At Trolls With Powerful Post

Highlights Shveta Salve was shamed for smoking and drinking Shveta Salve is mother to two-year-old Arya How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom: Shveta

Actress Shveta Salve was on a vacation in Goa with her family and friends when she was rudely interrupted by social media trolls for posting a picture, in which she can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of wine in her hand. The Hip Hip Hurray actress had first posted the pictures on her Instagram story, however, after receiving direct messages from some Instagram users, who shamed her apparently for "setting a bad example" for her daughter, Shveta added the pictures to her Instagram page with a note for the trolls. "Yes I drink and smoke... I am real, honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am... I don't propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does, so I would respect the same back," Shveta wrote.

"How does this (smoking and drinking) make me a bad person or a bad mom?? Do you see me wasting my life? Do you see me sitting unemployed and jobless? Do you see me neglecting my child? I work... I work multiple jobs - I'm an actor, dancer and an entrepreneur. I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country... Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don't ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child," she added.

Shveta shared the same note with another picture of herself in which she can be seen sipping wine. Here are Shveta's posts.

Shveta married her long-time boyfriend Hermit Sethi in April 2012 and they are parents to two-year old daughter, whom they've named Arya.

Shveta Salve is best known for her roles in TV shows like Lipstick, Kittie Party and Left Right left. She has also starred in films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.