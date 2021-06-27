Shruti Haasan Hula Hoops Her Way To Fitness. So, How Did She Do?

Shruti Haasan in a still from the video. (courtesy shrutzhaasan)

Highlights Shruti posted a new video on Instagram

"It was all going fine till I tried to act cool," wrote Shruti

The song 'Hula Hoop Baby' plays in the backdrop

Shruti Haasan is a talented actress, a wonderful singer and has also showcased her culinary talents on more than one occasion. Adding yet another talent to her multitude of talents, the bonafide diva showed off her latest skill — dancing with a hula hoop. Shruti, who is a fitness enthusiast, clearly does not take a break even on Sunday from her workout routine. Her dedication to fitness is surely inspiring and has left us awestruck. The gorgeous actress-singer, posted Instagram Reels of herself twirling around like a pro with a hula hoop.

Shruti shared the video along with the caption, “It was all going fine till I tried to act cool.” She also added the song Hula Hoop Baby by Pete Anderson and the Swamp Shakers in the background.

The Yevadu actress loves working out and maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. Previously Shruti had shared a pretty picture of herself on Instagram and spoke about getting back to training. The actress revealed that she enjoyed cardio and fight training. Guess what kind of workout she enjoys doing the most? Dancing to 90s music for hours. Relatable much?

Check out the picture here which she posted along with the caption, “Back to training hard. Loving that burn and glow knowing I'm strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset #letsgo tell me what workouts you love. I'm obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old-fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music for HOURS.”

Shruti is the daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika. Apart from Yevadu, she has starred in several other south Indian movies such as Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Krack, Balupu, Race Gurram, and Laabam. In Bollywood, she made her debut in 2009 with the movie Luck co-starring Imran Khan. She has acted in other Hindi movies such as Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, and D-Day among others. Among her forthcoming releases is the south Indian movie called Salaar, co-starring Baahubali-fame actor Prabhas.