Shruti Haasan Describes Her 'Current Mood' With The Best Throwback Pic And Caption

Shruti Haasan shared this image. (Image courtesy: shrutzhaasan)

Highlights Shruti shared a throwback picture from her childhood days Shruti's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram She added the "#humanscanbeboring"

Shruti Haasan knows how to lighten up our Instagram feeds with her interesting posts and her lit captions and the latest addition to her Instagram profile reminds us of just that. The actress shared a super cute picture of herself from her childhood days and she accompanied it with an equally interesting caption. In the picture, little Shruti can be seen dressed in a pastel outfit and her hairdo makes her looks even cuter. The Luck actress can be seen sporting pig tails as she sits back and looks away from the camera. It will be difficult pick between the actress' oh-so-adorable picture or the hilarious caption on her post. Shruti captioned the picture: "Atleast I've been consistent all these years." She added tha hashtags "#currentmood, "alwaysmood" and "#humanscanbeboring."

Check out Shruti Haasan's post here:

Anyone who has been following the actress on social media would know that the actress' profile is sugar, spice and everything nice. The 33-year-old actress, who also happens to be a singer, often shares videos from her jam sessions and throwback pictures featuring her sister Akshara Haasan ( who is also an actress). Take a look at some of her posts here:

On the work front Shruti Haasan's upcoming projects are Power and Tamil film Laabam.

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She has featured in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. Shruti stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. She has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.