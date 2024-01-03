Shreyas Talpade On His Heart Attack: 'Clinically, I Was Dead. It's My Second Chance At Life'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shreyastalpade27)

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who suffered a heart attack in December 2023, has opened up about the harrowing incident. Speaking to ETimes, the actor has described his recovery as a “second chance at life”. Admitting that his revival was “nothing short of a miracle”, Shreyas shared that he did not see this health setback coming. “I was never hospitalised before in my life, not even for a fracture so I didn't see this coming. Don't take your health for granted. Jaan hai toh Jahaan hai. An experience like this changes your perspective towards life. I started doing theatre at 16, became a professional actor at 20. For the past 28 years, I have just been focussing on my career. We take our families for granted. We think we have time. As a nation, we are not high on preventive care," he was quoted as saying.

Thanking his wife Deepti, the doctors and his well-wishers for their care and support, Shreyas Talpade offered details on his health condition. He said, “For the past two and a half years I have been working nonstop and travelling extensively for my films, Pushpa [Shreyas dubbed for Allu Arjun in Hindi] or shows. However, for the last few months, I was feeling extremely fatigued. It was slightly unusual but since I was working nonstop, I thought I was just a little exhausted which is normal. I loved what I was doing so I kept going. Of course, I got myself checked. I got an ECG, 2D Echo, sonography and blood tests done. My cholesterol was high, and I was taking medication for that. I've had a family history of heart ailments, which is why I was taking precautions.”

Speaking about what happened on the fateful day, Shreyas Talpade explained, "We were shooting in Mumbai at the SRPF grounds close to Jogeshwari for Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle. We were doing army training sequences like swinging on a rope, falling into the water and everything was going smoothly…Suddenly, after the last shot, I felt breathless, and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes. I thought it was a muscle pull since we were shooting action sequences. You don't think of the worst-case scenario, right? I had never experienced this kind of fatigue.”

Sharing further, the Iqbal actor said, “As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital [Andheri's Bellevue]. We were almost there and could see the hospital gate, but the entry was barricaded, and we had to take a U-turn. The very next moment my face went numb, and I passed out. That was a cardiac arrest. My heart had stopped beating for those few minutes. Deepti couldn't get out of the car from her side of the door as we were stuck in traffic, so she climbed over me and got to the other side to call for help. A few people came to our rescue and rushed me inside. The doctors did CPR, electrical shock, that's how they revived me."

Shreyas Talpade revealed that two main arteries were blocked (one 100% and the other 99%) and that he had a stent placed through angioplasty. “Once I regained my senses, the doctors told me that I smiled at them and conveyed sorry to my wife for putting her through this ordeal. I was kept under observation for five days.” About his plans next, he continued, “Now, I am taking one day at a time and resting it out. The doctors said post six weeks I can get back to work. My producers told me to take it easy, too. I just want to relax now, be with family for now, spend time with my daughter, watch some films and read books. When something like this happens, your family suffers the most…”

Shreyas also admitted that he is immensely grateful to get a “second chance at life”. Explaining what he was taken back from the experience, the actor said, “Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement. This is my second chance at life! I cannot tell you how thankful I am to everyone who played a role in saving my life. And, of course, my superwoman wife, who did everything she could in her capacity to save me. She is the reason we are talking today. It was overwhelming to receive this sort of love and care. These people gave me a second life and it's a debt I can never repay, Ahmed Khan and his wife, Akki [Akshay Kumar] bhai, my friends and family have been visiting me at home.”

A few days ago, when Shreyas Talpade returned home safely, the actor's wife Deepti shared a gratitude note. She wrote, “My life, Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'll ever question his existence henceforth.”

Thanking the Good Samaritans who helped Deepti during the couple's hour of need, she said, “I wish to take a moment and thank the Good Samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them. While Shreyas lay inside the car, they didn't know who they were helping....yet they came running. To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being. That's the spirit of this great city Mumbai. That's what makes Mumbai. We were not left to fend for ourselves. We were taken care of.”

Read her complete note here:

Shreyas Talpade rose to fame with his leading role in Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 film Iqbal. He is known for his work in hit films such as Om Shanti Om, Dor, Golmaal 3, Kaun Pravin Tambe? and Housefull 2 among others.