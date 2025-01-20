Shreya Ghoshal's Teary Moment As She Attends Coldplay's Mumbai Concert With 70-Year Old Father

Coldplay kicked off their India tour with an electrifying show in Mumbai. The concert was attended by several celebrities including Shreya Ghoshal. The singer attended the concert with her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal. Now, Shreya has shared some glimpses on Instagram.



In the videos, Shreya Ghoshal is seen grooving to Coldplay's songs A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Paradise with Salim Merchant making an appearance. The singer also posted a couple of selfies with her husband Shiladitya.



In the caption, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Just pure love for Coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything. My second concert with the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience.”



She added, "Couldn't stop my tears for Fix You! My 70+ year old dad Bishwajit Ghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and Shiladitya relive all our memories once again which have ruled our lives growing up."

Newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani also attended the concert on Saturday. The actor shared a series of pictures and videos from the show onInstagram Stories. In the image, the Jain family and their friends are happily posing for the camera. Next, Aadar Jain is planting a kiss on Alekha Advani's cheek. In the caption, he wrote, "My universe, galaxy, everything," followed by a heart-eye emoji. Read the full story here.



Coldplay performed their hit songs like Paradise, Viva La Vida, Adventure of a Lifetime, Yellow, Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars at the DY Patil Stadium.



The lead singer of the band, Chris Martin, expressed gratitude to fans for providing him with the opportunity to perform in one of "our favourite places in the whole world." He said, "This is our fourth visit to India, the second time playing, and the first time played our show, and we couldn't have asked for a better audience. It's amazing you welcome us," reported Mid-day.



The British band's Music of the Spheres World Tour continues on Monday with another performance at the DY Patil Stadium. The next show will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25.

