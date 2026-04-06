Shreya Ghoshal Buys Apartment Worth Rs 29.7 Crore In Worli: Report

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has added a new address to her Mumbai life, and it's right in one of the city's most premium neighbourhoods.

Shreya Ghoshal Buys Luxury Apartment In Worli

According to HT, property registration documents were reviewed by Square Yards. Shreya Ghoshal, along with her mother Shamishtha Ghoshal and father Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 29.70 crore.

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the apartment is located in Godrej Trilogy, Worli. The property has a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m), and comes with three car parking spaces.

The deal was officially registered on April 1, 2026. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.78 crore and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

About Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is one of India's most celebrated playback singers. She rose to prominence after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and made her Bollywood debut with Devdas, earning widespread recognition for songs like Bairi Piya.

Born to Biswajit Ghoshal, an electrical engineer, and Shamishtha Ghoshal, a postgraduate in literature, she has since built a prolific career across multiple languages and film industries.