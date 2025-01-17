<i>Bandish Bandits</i> Star Shreya Chaudhry Shares Pictures Of Drastic Physical Transformation

Shreya Chaudhry's fitness journey is getting all the love it deserves.

On Friday, January 17, 2025, the Bandish Bandits actress dropped a throwback picture from her teenage days on Instagram. Her drastic physical transformation is truly awe-inspiring.

The first picture in the Instagram carousel, showcases Shreya Chaudhry in her teens when she was healthier.

Cut to now, the actress is unrecognisable in the second snap, looking stunning in a golden sequinned mini dress.

Accompanying the before and after photos, Shreya Chaudhry wrote a long caption.

She thanked fans for showering love on her struggle with fitness and health, and shared a significant anecdote.

Shreya Chaudhry admitted to going through a tough period when she was 19. Being in a negative headspace led her to gain weight.

But, when she developed a medical condition, slip disc, Shreya realised that it was a wake-up call to get back in shape.

The actress shared how she lost 30 kgs.

She said, “I wanted to touch the moon and I knew I had it in me to turn things around. It took me many many months but I focused on my fitness and well-being. By the time I was 21, my body and mind were in a brand new mode. I slowly became fitter, lost 30 kilos and there was no relapse of slip disc which meant I could be carefree and focus on becoming fitter."

Shreya Chaudhry added, “I'm at my fittest best now. From being a girl who had a slip disc, I can now box like a beast. I can dance, stand on my two legs for hours during shoots and push my body to the extreme on the sets, whenever required.”

The motivational caption read, “I told myself, I'll never give up.”

Shreya Chaudhry was last seen in Season 2 of Bandish Bandits, the show received critical and commercial acclaim.