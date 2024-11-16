<i>Bandish Bandits 2</i> First Song <i>Ghar Aa Maahi</i>: A Perfect Blend Of Classical And Pop Music

After a four-year gap, Bandish Bandits is returning with its highly anticipated season 2 on Prime Video. On Friday, the makers released the season's first song, titled Ghar Aa Maahi. This soulful track strikes a beautiful balance between Indian classical and pop music. Composed by Ana Rehman and written by Shubham Shirule, Ghar Aa Maahi features vocals by Nikhita Gandhi and DigV (Digvijay Singh Pariyar). The song seamlessly combines traditional instruments like the sarangi and tabla with contemporary guitar and bass, creating a unique fusion of styles.

The video opens with Indian aesthetics, showing Radhe Rathod (played by Ritwik Bhowmik) performing on a special stage set atop a water body. He is seen holding a tanpura. Behind him, several dancers dressed in Indian attire add to the classical ambience. The mood shifts when Tamanna (played by Shreya Chaudhry) enters, wearing a striking red cutout gown. Radhe is immediately mesmerised by her presence. As the classical atmosphere transforms into a modern vibe, Tamanna begins dancing to the pop beats.

The video further transitions, showing Tamanna in a white ethnic outfit performing classical dance. Radhe holds her arm, and the amazing chemistry between the duo is unmissable. The video ends with Radhe back on the stage, alone, bringing the narrative full circle.

The makers dropped the music video on YouTube with the caption, “Presenting the First Song ‘Ghar Aa Maahi' from the New Season of ‘Bandish Bandits', where passion meets melody in a captivating musical saga! Feat. the dynamic duo Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. Sung by Nikhita Gandhi and digV, Composed by Ana Rehman and Written by Shubham Shirule.”

Released in August 2020, Bandish Bandits season one tells the story of Radhe, a classical music student, and Tamanna, a pop sensation. Coming from two very different musical worlds, the duo embarks on a journey of self-discovery to explore whether opposites can not only attract but also adapt and endure. In addition to Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, the series also features Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni and Sheeba Chaddha. The second season of Bandish Bandits will be released on Prime Video on December 13.