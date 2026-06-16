Shrek 5 First Look Shows Trouble For Shrek’s Family

Fans of Shrek have finally received their first real look at Shrek 5. The film, which is still a year away from its release, brings Shrek, Fiona and Donkey back to the big screen. The teaser hints at a new adventure that takes Shrek and Donkey to a massive city.

While the first teaser trailer does not explain the full story, it shows the characters facing new challenges and getting into unexpected trouble.

At one point, Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and their sons Fergus and Farkle are even seen in jail, which adds more mystery to the plot.

However, the teaser leaves many questions unanswered, like what starts this new journey or how the characters end up in such situations. Fans have also noticed that Felicia is missing, which has sparked even more curiosity about her role in the film.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz are back in Shrek 5, as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Zendaya joins the cast as Felicia, alongside Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo, as Fergus and Farkle, respectively.

The Shrek 5 trailer includes a lot of silly humour, especially jokes about body parts. In one scene, Donkey is very excited to return to action and even talks about his desire for a full makeover, including his backside. The Gingerbread Man also gets a mention for having a caked up look.

Back in November 2025, Eddie Murphy, speaking about the movie, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I've always said I would do Shrek forever. Donkey is a great character to play. I love the whole cast. So I was excited when it was like, ‘Hey, they're doing another one,' and they want to do a Donkey one, too. I'm totally into it. I come in too hot, every vocal session.”

Sharing details about what goes behind the scenes, the actor said, “You have a headache after a Shrek session. The donkey has a lot of singing. You're on 10 and you're doing it over and over again. The great thing, though, is it's appreciated. Everybody loves the movie. Nothing's worse than working really hard on something, and doing makeup and sweat and all this shit, and then you put it out, and they'd be like, ‘Two thumbs down.' You go,' I was in the makeup chair for 50 hours'.”

Since the first Shrek film was released in 2001, the four main movies have built a huge fan base around the world. The franchise also expanded beyond the main series with two Puss in Boots films.

The Shrek universe also made its way to the stage with a Broadway adaptation and many attractions at Universal theme parks across the world.

Shrek 5 is set to release in theatres on June 30, 2027.