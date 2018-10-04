Shraddha Kapoor Diagnosed With Dengue: Reports

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu (Courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor, who had started shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic recently, has reportedly been diagnosed with dengue. According to reports, the actress has taken a break from her shooting schedule after diagnosis. She will resume shooting for the Amol Gupte-directed film after recuperating from dengue. In her Instagram story, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she is "recovering" and asked her fans not to worry. "Hey guys, please don't worry. I am recovering well. Lots of Love to you all," Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story read. In Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress will be portraying the role of he 28-year-old badminton champ. Last week, Shraddha had dropped her look from the work-in-progress film. In the photo shared by the actress, Shraddha features as Saina and she perfectly encapsulates the ace badminton players's signature expression rejoicing victory on field.





Shraddha is playing the titular character in the film and has undergone rigorous training for her role. To bring alive Saina's charisma onscreen, the actress has been trained by the badminton champ herself and her coach Pullela Gopichand. She also went to meet Saina and her parents in their Hyderabad home, where she was pampered with home cooked food. She had also shred photos of the meeting on social media. "Saina's parents gave lots of love to me and they treated me like a family when I visited their home, so, it felt really nice to see them here," the actress told in an interview to IANS.

Shraddha Kapoor had to back-to-back releases recently - Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Stree. While Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Shahid Kapoor, did not make its presence felt at the box office, Stree continues to do remarkable business at the box office.

