Shraddha Kapoor Or Saina Nehwal? Can't Tell Them Apart In Biopic First Pic

Shraddha Kapoor shared her first look from the Sainal Nehwal biopic

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 29, 2018 14:24 IST
Highlights

  1. The biopic went on floors in September last year
  2. Shraddha Kapoor shared her look from the film
  3. The Saina Nehwal biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte

Is that Saina Nehwal on Shraddha Kapoor's Twitter? No. That's the actress herself in her first look from the biopic on the 28-year-old badminton champ! On Saturday, Shraddha dropped her look from the work-in-progress movie and oh boy, one can't simply tell them apart. The photo features Shraddha as Saina, in which she perfectly encapsulates Saina's signature expression rejoicing victory when on the field. Shraddha "Truely redefines Saina's energy level," like Twitter says. Shared on Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram on Saturday morning, the photo garnered over 8 lakh likes in less than five hours! Now, that's something to cheer for. Shraddha also did not feel the need to describe the photo in too many words. Here's what she tweeted.

 

 

Tweets sending major thumbs-up to Shraddha's look have flooded the social media site, setting '#SainaNehwalBiopic' shoot up the trends list. "A top notch look of Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal biopic," said a tweet while another added: "Shraddha Kapoor just nailed it." Fans also can't wait for the movie to release: "I'm already becoming impatient for the film!" read a tweet while another said: "It is interesting to see Bollywood taking the initiative to get the lives of these great heroes of our nation on the big screen. Saina Nehwal Biopic is one of the examples of it starring Shraddha Kapoor in it. Excited for this biopic."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

To bring alive the charisma of Saina Nehwal on screen, Shraddha trained extensively in the sport with the champ herself and also her coach Pullela Gopichand. Not just all work but she also hung out with the sports star at her residence, pictures of which were shared on social media. Shraddha also recently told news agency IANS: "Saina's parents gave lots of love to me and they treated me like a family when I visited their home, so, it felt really nice to see them here."

Meanwhile, if you are expecting a cameo by Sainal Nehwal in the biopic, this is what the actress had told PTI: "It is all work in progress so you never know."

Shraddha Kapoor had to back-to-back releases recently - while Batti Gul Meter Chalu decently performed at the box office, Shraddha is still basking in the glory of the success of Stree.

