Spot The Difference Between Parineeti Chopra As Saina And The Real Saina Nehwal. No? We Neither

Parineeti Chopra shared this collage. ( courtesy: parineetichopra)

Highlights Parineeti posted a picture collage on Thursday

'Saina' is slated to release in cinemas on March 26

Amol Gupte has directed the film

Parineeti Chopra, who is actively promoting her upcoming film the Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina, shared a picture collage on Thursday. The collage features an image of the badminton player Saina Nehwal, juxtaposed with that of Parineeti Chopra. From Parineeti's posture, to her outfit, her expressions and even the hairstyles are very similar to that of Saina. Parineeti Chopra, sharing the picture collage on her Instagram profile, wrote in her caption: "Thrilled to be able to do this as an actor once in my life." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #SainaXParineeti and #Grateful.

Take a look at the picture collage shared by Parineeti here:

Saina brings to screen the life of stellar Badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film, which is being backed by T-Series, is slated to release in cinemas on March 26. In 2019, Shraddha Kapoor was signed to play the lead role in the biopic. She had even started shooting for the film. However, the actress quit the project as she had several other projects in the line-up.

Thee film's lead actress, Parineeti Chopra, in an interview with news agency PTI recently, described the project as a "challenge," and she said, "We had full support of Saina. She gave us access to her life. I would call her, video call her and she would answer all my questions. That way pressure management was better. I already had the pressure to learn badminton, I couldn't have taken anything else. I would've crumbled and wouldn't have been able to concentrate. Doing Saina is a challenge for me."