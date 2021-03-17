On Saina Nehwal's Birthday, Parineeti Chopra Writes A Note To Her 'Muse'

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra )

Highlights "Happy birthday, Saina!" wrote the actress

"Hope we make you proud with your story," she added

Saina Nehwal biopic will release in theatres on March 26

On Saina Nehwal's birthday, actress Parineeti Chopra, who plays the role of the badminton champ in her upcoming film Saina, shared a special note for her on social media. Parineeti, in her birthday greeting, called Saina Nehwal her "champion" and well as her "muse." The actress also added that her journey of becoming the badminton player has been her "biggest honour." She wrote this for Saina Nehwal on her Twitter handle: "My champion and my muse! Trying to become you for the last 2 years was my biggest honour... Happy birthday, Saina! Hope we make you proud with your story."

Here, see Parineeti Chopra's tweet:

My champion, and my muse! Trying to become you for the last 2 years was my biggest honour ... Happy bdayyy SAINA! Hope we make you proud with your story @NSaina — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 17, 2021

Parineeti Chopra recently shared how she prepared for her role in Saina. She posted a clip that features her practicing badminton rigorously. In a statement, she also said it was hard for her sometimes to continue the practice: "Badminton is the fastest racket sport in the world. You need some serious skills to play an Olympian and I realized that on my very first day on court. There have been days I've cried on court, there have been times I've said 'I can't do this' but then my mind flashes with the image of the millions of people who are going to watch this and that would make me get up."

The trailer of Saina dropped on the Internet earlier this month. It shows how a girl from a small village in Haryana dreams of becoming the world's no 1 badminton player and achieves her dream with hard work and dedication.

Saina also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik and Shubrajyoti Bharat. The biopic will release in theatres on March 26.