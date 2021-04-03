Shraddha Kapoor Had A Birthday Party For Pet Pooch Shyloh, 10. See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor is on cloud nine as it's her pooch Shyloh's 10th birthday. The actress left no stone unturned to make it a memorable one. Shraddha Kapoor shared visuals from the birthday bash and wrote a heartwarming note for her "babu." It reads, "Happy 10th Birthday to my Babu! Can't believe he is 10! To me, he will always be my little babu Shyloh. He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words." Shraddha even invited her friends to the party. The girls are seen singing the customary Happy Birthday song for Shyloh. Hope you did not miss that amazing paw-shaped blue cake, specially brought for the canine. The whole house was decorated with metallic balloons, and in one of the videos, the birthday boy is seen welcoming the guests with utter enthusiasm.

The actress acknowledged the social media edits done by her fan clubs. The note further read, "Thank you my amazing fan clubs for your precious edits! I've been going through them since morning and they just fill me up with so much gratitude! You guys are the best! Your love for Shyloh is so wonderful, I'm sure he feels it! Thank you all for your wishes."

Here is another paw-dorable video of Shyloh, in which he is seen enjoying the Sunday vibe.

Shraddha Kapoor has teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor for a romantic film directed by Luv Ranjan. She is also a part of Vishal Furia's Nagin trilogy.