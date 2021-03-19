The View Shraddha Kapoor Woke Up To In The Maldives. Pic Inside

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shraddhakapoor)

Highlights Shraddha is holidaying in the Maldives

She is vacationing with her parents

Shraddha has been sharing pics on Instagram

Let's not talk about work because Shraddha Kapoor is currently on vacation. The 34-year-old actress is having the time of her life in the Maldives and is sending out major tropical vibes on her Instagram. Ahe set the TGIF mood on Instagram with a glimpse of the view she woke up to in Maldives and well, it is everything magical. Coconut trees, white sands, beach waves and the morning sun is what comprise Shraddha Kapoor's vacation days. In her latest postcard from the Maldives, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: "Good morning!" Shraddha is staying at the St Regis resort in the beach destination and here's how she started her day.

And we believe this will only get better. Shraddha Kapoor is having her dream vacation in the Maldives and here's proof:

This is Shraddha's recurrent trip to the Maldives. Earlier this month, she attended the wedding of cousin Priyaank Sharma in the South Asian country. She flew back to Mumbai for a brief while only to return to Maldives with her family recently. Shraddha's travel buddies for this trip include dad Shakti Kapoor and mom Shivangi Kolhapure. Here's how Shraddha Kapoor has been filling up her Maldives album:

In an Instagram story, Shraddha wrote her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, also an actor, is indeed being missed a lot on this fam-jam: "And we are here! Fam time with mommy and Baapu. Miss you so much bro, Siddhanth Kapoor."

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3. She has a film with Ranbir Kapoor in her line-up.