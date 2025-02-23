Shoaib Ibrahim's Anniversary Post For Wife Dipika Kakar: "As Long As I Have You, I Have Everything"

Television's favourite couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 22. Setting high goals for couples in love, Shoaib posted an adorable anniversary wish for his better half.

The actor shared a series of unseen wedding pictures on Instagram. Alongside the images, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Love is not just about staying, it's about choosing each other every single day. Even when it's hard. Even when it hurts."

He added, "We have seen highs, we have seen lows, but through it all, we never stopped choosing each other through the laughter, through the silence, through the days we didn't understand each other. No matter where life takes us, as long as I have you, I have everything. 7 Saal Mubarak Dipika Kakar …. #7yearsandcounting #happyanniversary."

Dipika Kakar reshared Shoaib's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Yes we've seen it all… lived it all… but you know what, even the lows are beautiful… the toughest days have sukoon because we have each other! And that's all that matters."

"Having you by my side is having SUKOON… jo zindagi ka sabse nayab tohfa hota hai… aur wo aap ho mere liye. Happy 7 years Shoaib Ibrahim here's to a lifetime full of love… care…. & SUKOON," she concluded.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018 in Bhopal. The couple welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in June 2023. S

