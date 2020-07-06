'Shine Brightest': Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Names Star After The Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput was an astronomy enthusiast. (Image courtesy: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput)

A fan of Sushant Singh Rajput registered a star in the name of the late actor and shared the certificate on social networking site Twitter saying, "Sushant had always been so fond of the stars and thus I found it quite fitting to name one after him. Dizzy symbol, I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful and profound soul. May you continue to shine brightest." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The cops said that he died by suicide and an investigation is underway.

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! @itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput#sushantinourheartsforeverpic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

Mr Rajput's fan clarified that the star was "not purchased nor it is property that can be bought" and added, "I believe I was able to name it after him as the website states. Although I appreciate everyone's gratitude, it was simply a small gesture to convey my love."

I would like to clarify that I did not purchase the star as it is not property that can be bought. However, I believe I was able to name it after him as the website states. Although I appreciate everyone's gratitude, it was simply a small gesture to convey my love. https://t.co/33xViTBqFP — raksha (@xAngelWingz) July 6, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was an astronomy enthusiast and he also owned an advanced telescope, which he often used to pursue his astronomical interests. Several colleagues of Mr Rajput vouched for his love for star-gazing and conversations in astrophysics.

The telescope, which was among Mr Rajput's "most prized possessions," will soon be relocated from Mumbai to his home in Bihar, which the actor's family will be converted into a memorial of sorts. Last month, Sushant Singh Rajput's family issued a statement saying they are setting up a foundation to support aspiring talents in the fields of cinema, sports and science to "honour his memory and legacy."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara is slated for digital release on July 24.