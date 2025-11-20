Shin Min-Ah And Kim Woo-Bin Announce Marriage After Dating For 10 Years

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin, who have been dating for more than 10 years, are getting married. Their agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the news on Thursday (November 20) with an announcement sharing details of their upcoming ceremony.

What's Happening

The agency stated, "Hello, this is AM Entertainment. We would like to share some happy news about our actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin. Based on the deep trust they have built over their long relationship, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin promised to become each other's lifelong partners."

The statement added, "Their wedding will be held privately on December 20 in Seoul with both families, relatives, and close friends in attendance."

"We ask for your warm support and blessings for the couple as they make this precious life decision. Both will remain dedicated to their work as actors and will strive to repay the love you have shown them.

Thank you," they concluded.

Background

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin first met in 2015 while filming an advertisement, and soon fell in love. They went public with their relationship the same year.

Over the years, they have largely kept their private life out of the spotlight, appearing together only occasionally at public events.

One of the defining parts of their relationship was Shin Min Ah's unwavering support during Kim Woo Bin's battle with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017.

Shin Min Ah has built a strong international fanbase with dramas such as A Love to Kill, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Oh My Venus, and the global hit Hometown-Cha-Cha-Cha. She most recently starred in the 2024 drama No Gain No Love and previously appeared in Our Blues (2022). She is also set to headline the 2026 Disney+ fantasy romance The Remarried Empress as Empress Navier.

Kim Woo Bin, on the other hand, is known for The Heirs, Uncontrollably Fond, and the Alienoid films. He was last seen in the 2025 Netflix fantasy rom-com Genie, Make a Wish, released on October 3, 2025.

In the series, he plays Iblis, a mischievous centuries-old genie who grants wishes for Ka-young (Bae Suzy). The drama reunited him with Suzy almost a decade after Uncontrollably Fond.