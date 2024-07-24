No Gain No Love Teaser: Shin Min Ah's K-Drama Promises Cost-Cutting Chaos

A still from the teaser. (courtesy: tvn_drama)

Excitement is building for the upcoming business romance comedy, No Gain No Love, featuring Shin Min Ah, Kim Young Dae, Lee Sang Yi and Han Ji Hyun. This series reunites Shin Min Ah and Lee Sang Yi, who previously starred together in the popular drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha. Recently, tvN released the first teaser of No Gain No Love. In the teaser, we see Shin Min Ah as Son Hae Yong, who hilariously grumbles about how congratulatory money, which should be an exchange of cash, always seems to end up as a loss for her. She cheekily introduces herself as Son Hae Yong, playfully emphasising that "Yong" means "zero" in Korean, highlighting her seemingly endless cycle of getting zilch.

ICYMI: The storyline centres on Hae-yeong, played by Shin Min Ah, who orchestrates a fake wedding with Kim Ji-uk, a convenience store employee in her neighbourhood, to secure a job promotion. Kim Ji-uk, known as a model citizen, works night shifts at the convenience store and agrees to be Hae-yeong's fake groom.

Set to premiere globally on Prime Video on August 26, episodes of No Gain No Love will air weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays starting in late August. In Korea, the show will be available on tvN and the local streaming service TVING.

The cast also includes Lee Sang-yi as Bok Gyu-hyun, a third-generation chaebol and CEO of Hae-yeong's company and Han Ji-hyeon as Nam Ja-yeon, a popular R-rated web novel writer and Hae-yeong's friend and roommate.

No Gain No Love is directed by Kim Jung-sik, known for Strong Girl Nam-Soon and Work Later, Drink Now, with a script written by Kim Hye-young (Her Private Life).

Shin Min Ah's return to dramas after two years follows her role in the hit series Our Blues. She has also starred in other well-known romantic comedies such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Oh My Venus, and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho.