Weekly TV Top 10: <i>Love Next Door</i> Secures Top Spot For 5th Consecutive Week

TVN's Love Next Door continues to dominate the ratings of the Top 10 popular TV Drama Series as the K-drama wrapped up with the happy ending fans wanted. In the second place, No Gain No Love, also from tvN, ended on a positive note for Shin Mina and Kim Young Dae, leaving viewers pleased. SBS's The Judge from Hell dropped to third, but Park Shin Hye's performance continues to receive praise. This week, Doubt, featuring Han Suk Kyu's return to MBC after 30 years, is set to compete for viewers' attention.

ENA's Dear Hyeri came in fourth, with fans rallying behind Shin Hye Sun's pairings with Lee Jin Wook and Kang Wook. Lastly, MBC's Black Out finished in fifth place. Despite starting with a low 2% viewership rating, it gained popularity and peaked at 8.8% for its finale. Meanwhile, Netflix's Culinary Class Wars remains popular (in TV Non-drama series), staying in first place for the third week.

TOP 10 Popular TV Drama Series

tvN Love Next Door (Share 18.08%) tvN No Gain No Love (Share 13.20%) SBS The Judge from Hell (Share 13.15%) ENA Dear Hyeri (Share 11.30%) MBC Black Out (Share 5.81%) Apple TV+ Pachinko Season 2 (Share 5.08%) Netflix Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 (Share 4.94%) Coupang Play What Comes After Love (Share 4.77%) tvN Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born (Share 2.61%) KBS Iron Family (Share 2.40%)

TOP 10 Popular Casts in TV Drama Series

Jung Hae In, Love Next Door (Share 6.74%) Park Shin Hye, The Judge from Hell (Share 5.76%) Jung So Min, Love Next Door (Share 5.53%) Shin Hye Sun, Dear Hyeri (Share 5.50%) Shin Mina, No Gain No Love (Share 5.20%) Kim Young Dae, No Gain No Love (Share 4.21%) Kim Min Ha, Pachinko Season 2 (Share 2.94%) Lee Min Ho, Pachinko Season 2 (Share 2.89%) Kang Hoon, Dear Hyeri (Share 2.54%) Lee Jin Wook, Dear Hyeri (Share 2.40%)

TOP 10 Popular TV Non-Drama Series

Netflix Culinary Class Wars (Share 26.39%) Coupang Play SNL Korea 6 (Share 3.59%) TVING RAP:PUBLIC (Share 3.46%) ENA/SBS Plus I Am Solo (Share 2.41%) tvN Three Meals a Day: Light (Share 2.28%) JTBC A Clean Sweep (Share 2.05%) Channel A The Iron Squad W (Share 1.82%) MBC I Live Alone (Share 1.73%) Mnet Road to Kingdom: Ace of Ace (Share 1.72%) tvN You Quiz on the Block (Share 1.47%)

TOP 10 Popular Casts in TV Non-Drama Series