Shilpa Shetty's Sibling Day Post For Shamita Shetty Is All Sorts Of Goals

Shilpa Shetty "missed Sibling Day" on Saturday, but made up for it with a super cute post for her actress-sister Shamita Shetty. The Baazigar actress, on Sunday, shared an adorable video collage on her Instagram profile featuring Shamita where the two sisters can be seen dancing with each other, clicking selfies and having a quality sibling time. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote an elaborate post for Shamita, an excerpt of which read, "Missed Sibling Day yesterday. So this is for you Shamita Shetty. A sister is someone who knows your worst fears and darkest secrets. When your parents don't understand your sister always will (or at least pretends to)." She also added, "If as a woman you don't understand how you can love your sister so much that you can kill for her and wring her neck and kill her at the same time... then you are a single child!"

Shilpa wrapped her post saying, "But most importantly, I had someone who kept me going on my lowest days amid all the struggles life could throw at me, and for that, I'm forever grateful to you for standing by me. Time has flown by but this must be said, you are irreplaceable. It's us against the world, always... my Tunki, Ae love ya!" Read Shilpa's post here:

Reposting the video on her Instagram profile, Shamita wrote, "Awww this is just the sweetest message !! With everything happening I didn't realise yesterday was sibling day .. love you munki, more than I can express. You mean the world to me and I'm totally incomplete without you."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. On the other hand, Shamita has been a part of films like Fareb, Bewafaa, Zeher and Cash among others. Shamita also participated in television reality shows such as Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.