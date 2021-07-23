Shilpa Shetty's First Post After Raj Kundra's Arrest - An Insta Story On 'Surviving Challenges'

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to two kids (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Actress Shilpa Shetty, late on Thursday night, shared a cryptic Instagram story, which appears to be a page out of one of author James Thurber's books. Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story arrives days after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a case involving pornographic filmmaking. In her Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty highlighted the portion of the quote which said: "The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is." Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story also talked about dealing with challenges: "I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

Here's what Shilpa Shetty shared on Instagram:

Screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story

On Monday, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police, who said he appears to be the "key conspirator" in the case involving pornographic filmmaking and publishing them in apps. The police said it had sufficient evidence against Raj Kundra. They have also clarified that investigations have revealed no active role of Shilpa Shetty.

Raj Kundra's lawyer has objected to classifying content as pornography in the police case on pornographic films. Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the case. He was sent to police custody till Friday in the scandal. Eleven people have been arrested so far in the case including Mr Kundra's close aide Ryan Thorpe, who looked after his company's IT.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who got married in 2009, are parents to two kids. Shilpa Shetty, known for setting major fitness goals, often trends for her work out videos. She also has her own fitness app dedicated to yoga. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. Shilpa Shetty's new film - Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 - releases today.