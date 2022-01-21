Shilpa Shetty Sets The Internet On Fire With Her Shiny Red Look

Highlights Shilpa Shetty is shooting for India's Got Talent

She shared her look for the day

Shilpa is dressed in a short shimmery red dress

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty has been judging various reality shows for many years. At present, she is co-judging India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. For her look, Shilpa Shetty chose a short glittery red dress. The Hungama 2 actress shows off her perfect collarbone and fit body in the dress. Along with the photo, Shilpa wrote, "When it rains, look for rainbows. When it's dark, look for the stars. #IGT #LookOfTheDay #ootd #outfitoftheday #blessed #grateful #IndiasGotTalent." The photo is going viral and fans can't stop complimenting Shilpa Shetty and her fit body.

For the makeup, Shilpa Shetty opted for bold smokey eyes with shimmery eyeshadow, oodles of mascara, dark lips, and winged eyeliner. The makeup has been done by Ajay Shelar. Shilpa Shetty tied her hair in a messy high ponytail and completed the look with statement earrings from Ruani Jewellery Collective. Shilpa's photo has been clicked by Visual Affairs Photography.

Check out Shilpa Shetty's latest photo:

Shilpa Shetty loves to interact with her fans and share details about her personal and professional life. Recently, she conducted a Q & A session on Instagram and answered the questions of her fans. One asked her about how she takes care of her kids, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra, along with her work.

To this, Shilpa Shetty replied by saying, "I think most women do. I also do it as well. I just prioritise. 100% when I am at work, and 100% mother when I am at home." Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra through surrogacy in 2020.

On the film front, Shilpa Shetty made a comeback in 2021 with the film Hungama 2.