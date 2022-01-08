Shilpa Shetty's Post For Kids Samisha And Viaan Is Everything

Shilpa Shetty with her kids.(courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, on Friday night, shared a super cute post for her kids Samisha and Viaan. She captioned the post: "The last two years have been a roller coaster ride for all of us. This year, I want to make a note of the biggest and the littlest blessings life gives me that I am grateful for. Starting this series with the most priceless blessing of my life: Cuddles with my little ones. Forever grateful for the two halves of my heart." She added an evil eye emoji to her post.

In 2020, Shilpa Shetty made a surprise announcement on social media, in which she revealed the arrival of the latest addition to the Kundra family - a baby daughter named Samisha. "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house," read an excerpt from Shilpa's post.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. The film released on Disney+Hotstar. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

Shilpa Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.