Mush Alert: Shilpa Shetty's Birthday Wish For Husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj in a shot from the video. (Courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

On husband Raj Kundra's birthday, Shilpa Shetty has the wisest words and lots of love for him. The actress has shared a video featuring herself and Raj Kundra walking hand-in-hand amid lush green surroundings. Along with the video, shared on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty wrote a sweet message for her “cookie.” She called Raj Kundra “funny, kind, considerate, loving” and a “beautiful soul”. The actress wrote, “Gifting you a mirror this birthday, so you can see what I see…Someone funny, kind, considerate, and loving! A beautiful soul that's perfect for me. Happpppyyyyyyy birthdaaaayyyy, my Cookie! Stay protected, happy, and blessed.” Reacting to Shilpa Shetty's post, actor Jackie Shroff wrote: “Happiness.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married on November 22, 2009. The couple embraced parenthood in 2012 as they welcomed a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. In 2020, Shilpa and Raj became parents to a baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born via surrogacy.

Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Sukhee. The film also stars Kusha Kapila and Chaitanya Choudhry. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Get ready to experience the joy of being Sukhee! #Sukhee Trailer Out Now! Watch Sukhee only in theatres on 22nd September!”

Check out the full trailer here:

Shilpa Shetty recently completed 30 years in the film industry. In an interview, Shilpa said, "I feel there is poetic justice in life, always. I was never in the top 10 actors (list). I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors - maybe lack of opportunity, or what I don't know. Today look at me I am doing the biggest series, I have just finished filming a movie, I am doing a multilingual movie, I have nothing to complain about today. We all have our journey, I have carved a niche on TV, my brands are doing well."

Apart from Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty has Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force (IPF), headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa Shetty also has a Kannada film KD - The Devil in her kitty. She will play the role of Satyavati. The film also stars Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, and Dhruva Sarja.