Shilpa Shetty Reveals Her Mom Was Advised By Doctors To Abort Her: 'I Was A Stillborn'

Image shared on Instagram . (Courtesy: theshilpashetty )

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who is gearing up for her next release Sukhee, in a recent interview, opened up about a shocking incident concerning her birth where her mother was suggested by doctors to undergi an abortion. In an exclusive interview with Zoom Entertainment, Shilpa Shetty spoke about the time when her mother believed she was going to lose her because she had a very difficult pregnancy. “My mom told me that when I was conceived, she thought she was going to lose me, and the doctors suggested that she should abort the child because she went through a very difficult pregnancy. They thought she was going to have a miscarriage because she was constantly bleeding. I was stillborn. I just feel like I am a survivor,” the actress was quoted as saying.

She continued, “So, she always believed that I was here for a purpose, and that just makes me feel like films are just a catalyst in my life. I'm here to maybe do something and maybe be a source of inspiration for people who are going through a lot. If you see my social media, I'm constantly putting up messages because we are all having a hard time in life. Not everyone has it easy.”

Shilpa Shetty recently completed 30 years in the film industry. In an interview, Shilpa said, "I feel there is poetic justice in life, always. I was never in the top 10 actors (list). I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors - maybe lack of opportunity, or what I don't know. Today look at me I am doing the biggest series, I have just finished filming a movie, I am doing a multilingual movie, I have nothing to complain about today. We all have our journey, I have carved a niche on TV, my brands are doing well."

Apart from Sukhee, Shilpa Shetty has Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force (IPF), headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Sukhee. The film also stars Kusha Kapila and Chaitanya Choudhry. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Get ready to experience the joy of being Sukhee! #Sukhee Trailer Out Now! Watch Sukhee only in theatres on 22nd September!”

Check out the full trailer here:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married on November 22, 2009. The couple embraced parenthood in 2012 as they welcomed a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. In 2020, Shilpa and Raj became parents to a baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born via surrogacy.