Shilpa Shetty Is Back With Her 'Sunday Binge' Series. This Time, From The Sets Of Hungama 2

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (courtesy TheShilpaShetty )

Highlights The actress is shooting for 'Hungama 2' in Manali

She posted a video from the sets of the film

"Some matches are truly made in heaven," wrote Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, who has been shooting for her forthcoming film Hungama 2 in Manali, shared a post on her social media profiles on Sunday. In the video, the actress can be seen eating some freshly cooked jalebis. The actress wrote in her caption," Weather: Super cold. Jalebi: Superhot (delicious and crunchy) Some matches are truly made in heaven." She added that all the necessary safety precautions were taken on the sets of the film. "All necessary precautions were taken before we indulged ourselves; and I, finally, did a Sunday binge on the sets after so long, but I just couldn't resist."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty, along with her film's co-stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash, flew to Manali in a chartered plane earlier this month. "And we're off. Time for some Hungama in Manali," she wrote.

The actress who resumed work after 8 months, has actively been sharing posts from the film's set. Check out some of the posts here:

Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

Shilpa Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.