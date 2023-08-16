Shilpa Shetty After Being Trolled For Hoisting Flag With Shoes On: 'I Know The Rules'

Shilpa Shetty with family. (Courtesy: Shilpa Shetty)

Shilpa Shetty has given a befitting reply to trolls, who questioned her for wearing footwear while hosting the national flag. As India celebrated its 77th Independence Day, Bollywood stars also extended best wishes to fans and followers. Shilpa Shetty was one of them. The actress posted a video of herself hosting the national flag. She was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha Raj Kundra, and her mother Sunanda Shetty. “Vande Mataram,” Shilpa captioned the post. In no time, she was trolled for wearing shoes during flag hoisting.

In the comments, Shilpa dropped a long note, addressing the trolls. The actress stated that she is well “aware of the rules of conduct while hoisting the flag.” Shilpa also mentioned that she doesn't appreciate trolls “airing ignorance and spreading negativity.” She wrote, “I am aware of the “Rules” of conduct while hoisting the flag, the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning. I am a proud Indian. Today's post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers( that I ignore usually )DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day. So get your facts right and please BACK OFF.”

On Instagram Stories, Shilpa Shetty shared a screengrab of her Google search page which stated that “the flag code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on.”

Shilpa captioned the post “#facts” and added the Indian flag emoji.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the 2022 film Nikamma. The actress shared the screen space with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa's upcoming project includes Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force (IPF). The web series is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. It will also feature Vivek Oberoi.

The actress will also be seen in the role of Satyavati in the upcoming Kannada film KD - The Devil. The film also stars Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, and Reeshma Nanaiah. Shilpa Shetty also has Sonal Joshi's Sukhee in the kitty.