Shikara Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Film 'Surprises' On First Day, Earns Rs 1 Crore

Shikara Box Office Collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Shikara released on Friday

The film stars Aadil Khan and Sadia

The film collected Rs 1.20 crore on Friday

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film Shikara, which stars Aadil Khan and Sadia in main roles, managed to "surprise" everyone by collecting over Rs 1 crore on its opening day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which is set against the backdrop of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in 1990, earned Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, stated Taran Adarsh and he also added in his report that Shikara "needs to maintain the trend" on its third day also to score a "respectable weekend total." He tweeted: "Shikara surprises on Day 1... Released at multiplexes mainly, the business gathered momentum post noon shows [a norm nowadays]... Needs to double its day 1 number on day 2 and maintain the trend on day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 1.20 cr. #India business."

Here's what Mr Adarsh shared about Shikara's box office performance:

#Shikara surprises on Day 1... Released at multiplexes mainly, the biz gathered momentum post noon shows [a norm nowadays]... Needs to double its Day 1 number on Day 2 and maintain the trend on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 1.20 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2020

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who is from Kashmir, dedicates his movie to his mother, who died in 2007. Earlier, talking about his film, the director said: "We wanted to make a film where you see what happened to us, and despite that we are standing tall, with hope in our lives, we are settled here. We aren't beggars, we didn't open our hands in front of the government, we stood on our feet. It's a big deal, not a small feat," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Reviewing Shikara for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote: "Shikara is evasive on many crucial counts, but, judged on purely cinematic parameters, its strengths are noteworthy."