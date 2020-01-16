Shibani Dandekar Was Farhan's Plus One At Javed Akhtar's Exhibition. See Pics

A fam-jam at Javed Akhtar's exhibition

Ahead of Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday on January 17, the Akhtars inaugurated an exhibition of photographs, posters and paintings, featuring Javed Akhtar, at Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Mumbai. The exhibition has been named The World of Javed Akhtar, which was inaugurated by his daughter Zoya Akhtar and son Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday. The opening of the exhibition The World of Javed Akhtar was joined by Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan and Zoya cut the ribbon at the inauguration of the exhibition

Shibani Dandekar pictured with the Akhtar family

Other celebrities also attended the exhibition's opening on Wednesday. The guest-list included Rahul Bose, Riteish Deshmukh, Poonam Dhillon, Anup Soni with his wife Juhi Babbar along with many others. Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Sudhir Mishra were also at the event on Wednesday. Lyricist Javed Akhtar launched a special edition of a customised pen at the exhibition in Mumbai. Check out the pictures here:

Actor Rahul Bose was at the exhibition's inauguration on Wednesday

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also joined the Akhtars

Actress Poonam Dhillon was also on the guest-list among others

In conversation: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Sudhir Mishra

Anup Soni was accompanied by wife Juhi Babbar

The exhibition will be open to the public till January 20.

Before the early celebrations of the lyricist's 75th birthday began, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi along with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also spotted on Tuesday at the special screening of a Hindi feature film Mee Raqsam by Kaifi Azmi's son Baba Azmi on Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary in Mumbai. The screening was attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondar and many other stars.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made couple entries to both the events. The couple have been trending for recently for reports of their rumoured wedding. Farhan and Shibani are reportedly planning to get married by the end of this year.

On the work front, Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics of songs for the film Panga. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is working on his next film Toofan, which releases on October 2, 2020.