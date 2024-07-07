Shershaah Actor Sidharth Malhotra Remembers Captain Vikram Batra On His 25th Death Anniversary

A still from the film Shershaah. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sidharth Malhotra, who played the titular role in the film Shershaah, remembered the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra on his 25th death anniversary with a heart-touching post. Sharing a smiling picture of Captain Batra on his Instagram stories, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Param Vir Chakra, Captain Vikram Batra, it's been 25 years since your fearless actions and ultimate sacrifice made history. Your legeacy to this day remains the highest ideals of bravery and honour. We remember and honour you today and always for "Yeh Dil Mange More" Jai Hind." He added the hashtags "CaptainVikramBatra, 25 Years ofKargilVijay."

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image

Captain Vikram Batra had led the charge of his troops of the 13th battalion of the JAKRIF regiment of the Indian Army during the Kargil War in 1999. He died on July 7, 1999 fighting Pakistani forces during the war at 24. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra' posthumously, reported PTI. At the 69th National Film Awards, Shershaah won the Special Jury Award (Feature Film).

Shershaah played a pivotal role in Sidharth Malhotra's career. The actor received praise from critics and audience alike for his powerful performance in the film. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Lead actor Sidharth Malhotra has what it takes to flesh out a real-life martyr who has left behind a larger-than-life aura, but the evolution of the character's tough-as-nails personality that lies at the base of his battlefield derring-do is delivered in the form of shallow, trite driblets."

The film was directed by Vishnuvardan and it featured Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.