A Dhamaka From Mimi, Sorry, Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan posted this. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

It looks like Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan are happy to be back on set with each other for their upcoming project Shehzada. The actors, who will reunite for the film after Luka Chuppi, spent time working out together in the gym. And they blessed our feeds with a selfie featuring the two of them waving the victory symbol and smiling for the camera. Dressed in black jackets and gym wear, the two are twinning. In the post shared by Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, the caption reads, “Arjun Pathak aur Mimi Sanon,” along with heart emoji and hashtag Shehzada. The caption refers to Kartik Aaryan's character from the film Dhamaka and Kriti Sanon's character in Mimi.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have been moving from one hit project to another. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo of himself indulging in some yummy chocolate pancakes with a chocolate sauce and strawberries on the sets of Shehzada. He wrote, “Morning meal for Shehzada. Post the night shoot.”

Before that Kartik Aaryan shared a few throwback videos and photos from the sets of his film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Sharing the post and tagging his co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, he wrote, “Feels like yesterday. Majorly missing the Chintu Tyagi days. Thank you for so much love! 2 years of Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon recently posted a video celebrating two years of Panipat, the period drama with Arjun Kapoor. “It's 2 years of Panipat. And 2 years of Parvati Bai - such a special character! Missing you guys!” she wrote tagging her co-stars and directors.

Before that, Kriti Sanon had also shared a video announcing her journey on her new film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Sharing a clip in which she is riding a bike in the United Kingdom, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my Ganapath journey as Jassi with full-on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule.”

Kriti Sanon's other upcoming projects include Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush. Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.