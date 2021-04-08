Shehnaaz Gill Just Got A New Haircut. Like It?

Shehnaaz Gill shared this photo (courtesy shehnaazgill)

Highlights Shehnaaz Gill shared glimpses of her new look on Instagram

Shehnaaz's Instafam fell in love with her new look.

Shenaaz posed in a crop top and denims

Did you get a cuteness alert on Instagram? Because we did and it is none other than Shehnaaz Gill. The former Bigg Boss contestant and singer revealed her new chop in a series of pictures on Thursday. Our verdict: Simply gorgeous. Posing in natural light, Shehnaaz proved why the camera loves her so much. A crop top in flirty peach hue, a pair of trendy earrings and a chain with a cross pendant summed her look of the day. She skipped on elaborate makeup with a salmon-pink shade for the lips. Wow. Shehnaaz's online family, just like us, fell in love with her new look.

Shehnaaz is a fashionista. After losing weight during the lockdown, the diva has swooned fans with her up-to-date style. On Wednesday, she took over Instagram with a perfect day-to-night look. She raised the glam quotient by picking a statement black jacket to go with her white top and denim combination. Dressy vibes. Check. Hair flick. Check. How many likes would you give Shehnaaz for this look?

The shooting of Shehnaaz's upcoming Punjabi film, titled Honsla Rakh, got wrapped up in Canada, recently. The movie also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. The film, directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, is scheduled for a Dussehra release, October 15, 2021.

The film was announced in February this year. For now, we have a few cute behind-the-scenes pictures which were shared by Diljit.

Shehnaaz Gill has earlier worked in Punjabi films such as Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. The 28-year-old also featured in several music videos like Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona opposite Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz collaborated with rapper Badshah for a music video titled Fly, which was released in March this year.