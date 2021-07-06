Shehnaaz Gill Didn't Miss The Bigg Boss Connection In Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's ROFL Video. Her Reaction

Deepika and Ranveer in a still from ROFL video (courtesy deepikapadukone)

It may have been Ranveer Singh's birthday on Tuesday but it's Shehnaaz Gill who got the best ever gift - her words. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant is actually talking about Deepika Padukone's birthday wish for Ranveer Singh, which has a Bigg Boss connection and a major Shehnaaz Gill reference. On the evening of Ranveer's birthday, Deepika decided to wish her husband with a quirky (just like his personality) post and it arrived in the form of a hilarious video. Deepika and Ranveer can be seen goofing around in the video, which is set to the viral "Twada Kutta Tommy" mix.

For those who are unable to make the connection, "Twada Kutta Tommy" is part of an expression Shehnaaz Gill used during her stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her lines became so viral that musician Yashraj Mukhate added a spin to it and made it into a jingle of sorts. And that's exactly what Deepika used in her birthday video for Ranveer. Shenaaz Gill, known for her happy-go-lucky persona, shared Deepika's post in an Instagram story and wrote: "Wow, birthday Ranveer Singh ka or gift humein mil gaya (It's Ranveer's birthday but I got the gift). What a surprise! Maaza aa gaya (Loved it)."

Meanwhile, here's how Deepika Padukone wished Ranveer Singh on his 36th birthday: "But since it's your birthday, I'll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta."

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Shenaaz Gill is not the only one who got a return gift - Ranveer surprised his fans with a special announcement as well. Ranveer Singh will co-star with Alia Bhatt in new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to be directed by Karan Johar.