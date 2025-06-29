What Really Caused Shefali Jariwala's Death? Postmortem Results Likely Soon

Mumbai Police is looking into the sudden death of actress Shefali Jariwala of Bigg Boss and 'Kaanta Laga' fame in Mumbai on June 27. Shefali was 42 years old.

According to the latest reports, the Amboli police station in Maharashtra has so far recorded statements from ten people in the case. The police further stated that the postmortem report is expected today, June 30, and the real cause of Shefali's death will be known only once the postmortem report has been received.

As part of the investigation, the police have also inspected the CCTV cameras installed in Shefali's building, but found nothing suspicious, and nothing has emerged in the investigation so far.

Earlier today, Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi performed his late wife's Ashthi Visarjan at Mumbai's Juhu Beach, the videos of which are doing the rounds on social media.

Parag, along with Shefali's father and brother, also performed her last rites as per Hindu traditions at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday, June 28.

After the cremation, Parag requested everyone to pray for his "Pari". Addressing the media, he said "Please mazak drama mat banaiyega. Main ab sab se request karta hu please meri pari ke liye sab pray kariyega (Please avoid any drama and don't indulge in frivoulous things. I request you all to kindly pray for my Pari)."

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant died on the night of June 27 after allegedly suffering a cardiac arrest. However, the exact cause of her death is yet to be determined.

The reports suggest that the Mumbai Police received a distress call at around 1 am on Friday night. Parag also took Shefali to the Cooper Hospital, however, she was declared dead on arrival.

According to a source, Shefali's health declined between 10 pm and 11 pm on Friday, with her body trembling and eventually losing consciousness.