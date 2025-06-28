Shefali Jariwala Death: Husband Parag Tyagi Requests Paparazzi With Folded Hands To Stop Invading His Privacy In Viral Video. Watch

Actress Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and the hit remix of the song Kaanta Laga, died late Friday. The news of her sudden demise left the entertainment industry in shock.

What's Happening

On Saturday (June 28), Shefali Jariwala's husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen outside the hospital.

Several videos circulating online show him being surrounded by paparazzi as he stepped out of his car.

In one of the videos, he is heard requesting the photographers with folded hands, saying, "Please aisa mat karo na tum log."

Background

Shefali Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday. Parag Tyagi rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, and the results are expected by 11 AM today (Saturday).

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Her entry into Bigg Boss drew attention, particularly due to her past relationship with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago.