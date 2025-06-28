Shefali Jariwala Death: Actress's Postmortem Completed At Cooper Hospital

Shefali Jariwala's untimely death on July 27, 2025 has left the industry and her close ones in shock. The actress-model was taken to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, but was declared dead by doctors. She was 42.

Latest reports now suggest that the postmortem is done at Cooper Hospital, reports are expected to be out soon.

What's Happening

Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala died last night, July 27, 2025, at the age of 42. Initial reports said that it was a case of cardiac arrest. However, no official statement from doctors or her family was received.

Now latest updates say that the postmortem is done, and the reports are to be expected soon.

How The Industry Reacted

The actress's sudden death has left the entertainment industry and her fans in deep shock and heartbroken.

"I'm deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart... Our beloved star and my dearest friend Shefali Jariwala has left us. Still can't believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti", Mika Singh wrote on social media.

In another post on Instagram, Mika Singh noted that life is unpredictable and remembered the "beautiful soul" Shefali, someone he knew for over 25 years.

"We did countless shows together, crossed paths at many events - yet never truly got the chance to work closely. Then in 2020, Shefali called me and said, "Let's do a song."

We finally made it happen - a beautiful video, filled with heart. We even promoted it together on The Kapil Sharma Show. I guess that turned out to be her last music video... Now I sit here thinking... I wish we had done more. Spent more time. Made more memories. Friends, life is short. Don't wait. Call your loved ones. Meet them. Celebrate them. Because sometimes, we don't get a second chance. Rest in peace, Shefali. You will always be missed. Om Shanti," he wrote.

"I can't get over this news...my heart is sinking, Shefali", actress Kamya Punjabi wrote while sharing the news on her Instagram story.

"Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddharthShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones!", columnist and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Actor and Model Paras Chhabra, who also participated in Bigg Boss 13 alongside Shefali, shared a picture with her on Instagram stories and captioned "Kiski zindagi kitni likhi hai koi nahi jaanta (No one knows how long they have)."

In A Nutshell

While her final rites are being performed at Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai, results of her postmortem are awaited.