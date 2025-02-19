Sheeba Akashdeep Reveals The Reason Why Shah Rukh Khan Spent Sleepless Nights

Sheeba Akashdeep's last two projects were Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), and Jigra (2024), in theatres.

The actress spoke to Pinkvilla recently and mentioned what made Shah Rukh Khan a true-blue superstar. She revealed how Khan used to spend sleepless nights, just to better his craft.

Sheeba told Pinkvilla, "When he meets even now, itne pyaar, mohabbat aur respect se that you too want to give back to that man. He will be across the room and he will see; he will come and meet you nicely. (Even now, when he meets me, it's with so much love, affection, and respect that you can't help but admire him. He'll be across the room, notice you, and come to meet you warmly). Very good gentleman, very decent man."

She added, "But he always knew he was going to be a star. The day he walked into Bombay, he knew he was going to be a good star. He walked on his own terms and he got everything he wanted."

She concluded by saying that Shah Rukh Khan has always had a childlike enthusiasm within him. She said that his obsession with his craft made him stay up all night.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a blockbuster 2023 with three releases—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. There have been several reports making the rounds online, on his upcoming project.

At a recent Netflix event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will be a part of King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

Official social media announcements are still awaited.



