'She Used To Reprimand Me For Smoking': Shah Rukh Khan Remembers Swades Co-Star Kishori Ballal

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights Kishori Ballal died on Tuesday

She was 82

Shah Rukh Khan paid a tribute to her on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with Kannada actress Kishori Ballal in the 2004 film Swades, mourned the veteran actress in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday. The actress died due to age-related ailments in Bengaluru on Tuesday. She was 82. Remembering "Kishori Amma," Shah Rukh Khan, a self-confessed chain smoker, shared a still the film and recalled how the actress used to "reprimand" him for "smoking." He paid her a tribute with these words: "May her soul rest in peace. Kishori 'Amma' will be sorely missed. Especially, how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her."

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan tweeted:

May her soul rest in peace. Kishori 'Amma' will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her. pic.twitter.com/E8UGZMZ0Zj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 19, 2020

Swades director Ashutosh Gowariker also mourned Kishori Ballal and remembered her for her "kind, warm and affable persona." He posted a couple of pictures of the actress and wrote: "Heartbroken! Terribly sad about the passing away of Kishori Ballal ji! Kishori ji... You will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as Kaveri Amma in Swades! You will surely be missed!"

HEARTBROKEN!

Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!!

Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona!

And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !!

You will surely be missed!! pic.twitter.com/DIAlnhLOgu — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) February 18, 2020

Kishori Ballal, who had acted in over 75 movies, also worked with Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone in Aiyyaa and Lafangey Parindey, respectively. The Kannada actress made her debut with the 1960's film Ivalentha Hendathi and went on to feature in several moves across different languages like such as Carry On Maratha, Kahi, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi and Quick Gun Murugun.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which he shared screen space with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He hasn't announced his next project yet.